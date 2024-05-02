Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

