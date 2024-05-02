Cwm LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $652.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,033,249. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

