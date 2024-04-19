SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $294.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 816.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

