Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

