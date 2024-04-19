U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

