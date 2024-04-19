Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,162.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,253.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $686.08 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

