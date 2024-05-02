Mather Group LLC. Purchases 531 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 278,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $303.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

