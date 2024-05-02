Choreo LLC Has $906,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.