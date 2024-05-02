Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock worth $13,336,846. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $92.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

