Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,486 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $369.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.01. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

