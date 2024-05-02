Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

