Choreo LLC Sells 99 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

