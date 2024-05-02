Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 3,485 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.