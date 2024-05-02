Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $192.49 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $196.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

