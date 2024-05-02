Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.