Choreo LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.