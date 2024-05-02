Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

