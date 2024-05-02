Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

