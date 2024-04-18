Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 6,595 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $503.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

