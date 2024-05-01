Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

