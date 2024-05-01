Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 348,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,313,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

