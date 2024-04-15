Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $78,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

