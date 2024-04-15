Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $558,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.