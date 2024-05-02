Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 15,246 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,246 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VOO opened at $461.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.51 and a 200 day moving average of $441.79.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

