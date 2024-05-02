Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,816 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,468 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,606,555 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.