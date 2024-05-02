Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $489,000 Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 924.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 947,772 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 786,241 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 70,780 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 68,340 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:YJUN opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

