Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Shares in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YSEP. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:YSEP opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

