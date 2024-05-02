Headlands Technologies LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 60,884 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.