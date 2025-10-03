Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 28.7% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $3,542,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 60.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 239,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. TD Cowen lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

