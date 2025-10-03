Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 526 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 914.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

GM stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

