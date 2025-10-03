V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 386 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5,733.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 784,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 155,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $145.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $146.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $49,957,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,906,462 shares of company stock worth $509,427,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.59.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

