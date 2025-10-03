HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 225,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,422 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 368.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $102.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

