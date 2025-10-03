Greenleaf Trust Purchases 46 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $853.00.

MPWR stock opened at $930.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $842.12 and its 200 day moving average is $715.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total value of $2,739,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,647,566.80. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,702 shares of company stock valued at $53,834,480 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

