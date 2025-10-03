Corning Incorporated $GLW Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Corning by 5,814.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 519,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 511,178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 100,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Corning Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

