Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.7%

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

