JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.2% in the first quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $307.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

