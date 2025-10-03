Ford Motor Company $F Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 133.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 91,763.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 53,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,223 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 48.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 81,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 25.5% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 45.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

