Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.5%
Visa stock opened at $345.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $634.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
