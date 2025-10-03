General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after acquiring an additional 594,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 131,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,877,884.32. This represents a 50.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This trade represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

