V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $707.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $362.31 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $696.08 and its 200 day moving average is $663.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.