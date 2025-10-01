State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 133.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.