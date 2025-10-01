Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -232.84 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 133,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $5,198,987.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,740. The trade was a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715,775 shares of company stock worth $139,717,268. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

