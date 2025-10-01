LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 7,227 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

