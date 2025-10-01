Friday Financial Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Friday Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Friday Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 42,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 181,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AMZN opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.