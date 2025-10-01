Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Stake Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:DECK opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.