Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

