Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 192.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.