Financial Harvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Financial Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Financial Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Harvest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.14 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock worth $4,938,795,968. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.