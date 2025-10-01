Chapin Davis Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.14 and its 200 day moving average is $210.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

