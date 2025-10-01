ORG Partners LLC Purchases 130 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $403,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after buying an additional 1,349,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,529.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,290,000 after buying an additional 665,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,564,000 after buying an additional 430,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3%

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $3,875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,447,317.37. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

Get Our Latest Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.